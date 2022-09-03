Fans celebrate start of football season with Titans 5K.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will take the field for their first regular season game in just over a week and ahead of another exciting season fans are getting the chance to hit the field.

Saturday September 3 is the 11th Annual Titans 5K. The race will start at 7 a.m. and will take fans from Nissan, through downtown and then will have them finish on the 50-yard line.

The race provides a neat experience for fans of all ages because they get to run alongside former Titans players and personalities. Money raised goes to benefiting the Titans Foundation which supports a variety of community organizations.

After the race, the Titans will celebrate in style with a tailgate party and awards ceremony.

A lot of people are expected. Last year the race saw a record number of runners with 2,700 participating and raised more than $10,000 for the foundation. This is also the first year that a crowed fundraising option was available which allows runners to tap friends and family for support.

Drivers keep in mind you will face some road closures due to the race.

Registration is still open until the race begins.