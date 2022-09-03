Fans celebrate start of football season with Titans 5K.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will take the field for their first regular season game in just over a week and ahead of another exciting season fans are getting the chance to hit the field.
Saturday September 3 is the 11th Annual Titans 5K. The race will start at 7 a.m. and will take fans from Nissan, through downtown and then will have them finish on the 50-yard line.
The race provides a neat experience for fans of all ages because they get to run alongside former Titans players and personalities. Money raised goes to benefiting the Titans Foundation which supports a variety of community organizations.
After the race, the Titans will celebrate in style with a tailgate party and awards ceremony.
A lot of people are expected. Last year the race saw a record number of runners with 2,700 participating and raised more than $10,000 for the foundation. This is also the first year that a crowed fundraising option was available which allows runners to tap friends and family for support.
Drivers keep in mind you will face some road closures due to the race.