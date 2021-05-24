Fans cheer on Nashville SC at first home game of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time in more than a year, Nashville Soccer Club played Sunday evening at Nissan Stadium which is at near full capacity. The team walked away victorious with a 1 - 0 win.

Last year, the team had only one home game before COVID-19 brought the season to an abrupt end. But Sunday, capacity increased at the stadium and fans were excited to cheer on the Boys in Gold as they played Austin FC.

This also comes a week after Nashville lifted its mask mandate so the cheering and chants were loud and clear.

Major League Soccer still has some COVID-19 safety restrictions in place. As a result some seats were still blocked off, and while masks weren't required, they were encouraged.

We spoke with fans who said they have a new appreciation for the game after a year without any live soccer.

“I think you just have an appreciation for getting to do these things that you weren’t able to obvious do A year ago. So it’s just going to be that much more fun to enjoy these things and kind of try to do them safely. But I’m really excited that we get to come back and do the things that we missed out on,” said Nashville SC fan Hayley McPhadren.

Nashville SC will continue to review safety procedures each game, and make adjustments as needed. The next game will be Saturday on the road playing against Atlanta United FC.