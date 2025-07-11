Fans enthusiastic about the return of a beloved fast food menu item

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — McDonald's has officially brought back its beloved snack wrap after fans spent nearly a decade begging for its return.

The popular menu item, which features a chicken strip, lettuce, and cheese wrapped in a tortilla, disappeared from menus in 2016 but has now made its triumphant return.

Customers wasted no time rushing to get their hands on the wrapped treat that comes in two varieties: ranch and spicy.

"I'm like so excited," one customer said at the drive thru at a location on Nolensville Pike. "Actually my friend just texted me that they were back so I hopped in the car and came."

When asked how long they had been waiting for the snack wrap's return, she simply replied, "since they left."

The snack wrap first debuted nearly 20 years ago and remained on menus for about a decade before vanishing. During its absence, Nashville saw countless new honky tonks pop up on Broadway, Apple removed the headphone jack from iPhones, and Pokemon Go had people walking in circles outdoors.

Despite all these changes, fans never forgot their beloved snack wrap.

As I observed the controlled chaos of the drive-thru during this fan-favorite's return, it was a reminder to be patient with the employees who continue to serve with a smile amid the rush of excited customers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.