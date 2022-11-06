Fans flock to local sports bars for Tennessee vs. Georgia game.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fans who couldn't make it to the actual game and wanted to get out of the house descended upon bars like Neighbors Germantown.

"We have $2 orange Jell-O shots today and they're colored orange because we know we have a lot of Vols fans here cheering," said server Kevin Allen.

The SEC rivalry was on full display.

"Tennessee tells me every year it's their year. It's not their year," said University of Georgia fan Austin Tobak.

For many at Neighbors, it was standing room only. "You have to get here early or you're not going to get a spot and especially when the Vols are playing then it's a packed house," said Allen.

But UT fan Whitney Wynn was lucky enough to find a seat. "So we came like about one o'clock and thought that was enough time to find a table and had nowhere to sit," she said.

Even if it meant sitting across from a fan on the opposing team.

"I had gotten here early to get a table and I had a couple other seats open and they wanted to sit down so it'll be a nice little rivalry," laughed Tobak.

There were fans who went to Georgia, fans who went to Tennessee and some who didn't go to either school, but just wanted to hop on the bandwagon.

"I went to Maryland- go Terps," said Brad Lindquist. "But I moved here about a month ago and I've just accepted that you just gotta buy into the Vols."

The game even put friendships to the test.

Friends Britny Cooper and Kayla Holt had a bet. If Georgia lost? "I have to take a picture in front of the pound if I lose," said Cooper. If UT lost? "She's going to stand on the square where we live and she's going to hold a sign that says 'dogs on top'," Cooper said of Holt.

But in the end, Georgia came out on top.

As for Tennessee- "there's always next year," said Tobak.