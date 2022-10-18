Tennessee fans raise over $159K to replace goalposts at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Knoxville has raised over $159,000 from 3,000 individual donors in an effort to replace the goalposts removed by fans while celebrating the 52-49 win Saturday over the University of Alabama.

Donations were made through the university's Volstarter donation page, which will continue to accept donations until the end of October. The initial fundraising goal of $150,000 has already been met.

The University of Tennessee was also fined $100,000 due to the fans rushing the field, a violation of the Southeastern Conference's "Access to Competition Area" policy, says CBS reporter Shehan Jeyarajah in an article reporting the aftermath of the big win.

The Volstarter donation page offers a range of unique options from $16 to represent the number of years since the last football victory against the University of Alabama, $52.49 for the final score of the game and $1,1019.15, which represents the total capacity of the stadium during the sold-out game.

There is no mention of the funds going toward the $100,000 fine imposed by the SEC and there is no information provided on the donation page where the additional funds will go now that the total amount has been met.