Fans want refund after evacuation from George Strait concert due to severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Would you be upset if you were evacuated from a George Strait concert and couldn't get your money refunded? That's how many fans feel this morning after severe weather swept over Nissan Stadium Saturday, but it seems like these fans are out of luck.

George Strait had shows both Friday and Saturday at Nissan Stadium. Friday's show went on without a hitch. Thirty songs were played with no problems. Saturday's show rolled around and the severe weather rolled with it.

The show started late due to weather, but both Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton shortened their sets so George Strait would still go on stage around the normal time. He was only on stage for about an hour before Nissan Stadium staff told people to shelter in place due to the weather.

Ultimately the stadium shared on twitter that the show concluded. Fans say they want at least some of their money back.

According to Ticketmaster's website, you can only get a refund if the show is canceled or if the event organizer has approved refunds for rescheduling, postponing or moving the show.

We've reached out to both Nissan Stadium and Ticketmaster for a statement. We have not heard back from them about how these decisions get made to just end the show instead of making it be just a weather delay, but we'll let you know what they say if they get back to us.