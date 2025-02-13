Farmer projects a long road to recover from record high egg prices

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn.(WTVF) — If you're buying eggs, you've seen the high prices. They've now hit a record high with an average dozen costing 4.95.

I spoke with a local farmer, Elizabeth Windrow, who knows what it takes to raise chickens.

And she projects egg prices aren't going to be a quick fix.

There’s a reason why we met Windrow at Henry Horton State Park, and it’s because she says she takes bio-security on her farm seriously.

In other words, bio-security is to stop the spread of disease to keep her animals and others safe, especially considering the bird flu.

“I have to be very careful about what goes in and what goes out,” said Windrow.

So, she brought a silkie chicken named Violet and a group of zombie chicks to us, plus some eggs, of course.

“It’s Easter every time you get eggs,” said Windrow. “I’ve sold eggs for $5 a dozen for years because my time knowledge and abilities are worth something.”

At Windrow Farms, she raises chickens through all stages of life, and she said this is what folks forget about at the grocery store.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said they have protocols for controlling bird flu, which includes culling a flock.

“It is a 100% death rate,” said Windrow.

So given the bird flu is impacting flocks across the country, Windrow said that's a loss of six-plus months of work raising egg layers to produce.

“One generation is being killed off, and we’re having to raise another generation,” said Windrow.

She's staying diligent about her farm and animal health, but if the flu hit her ladies, she said she’d be devastated.

“I would sit in the corner and cry live online, but then I would get up dust myself off and go back to farming,” said Windrow.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says the state currently does not have any cases of bird flu in domesticated poultry.

If you have thoughts on this story, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com