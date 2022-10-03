Farmers urge buying before Thanksgiving if you're looking for a live Christmas tree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even though many are just now decorating for fall, a Christmas tree shortage has some folks looking ahead to the end of the year.

It all stems from a dry summer and recent inflation, which farmers said has taken a hit on their trees for the upcoming holiday.

It's important to note this doesn't mean you're going to have a hard time finding one, farmers just said it's going to be a tight market with higher prices than last year. They're estimating about 10%.

Supply is also down nationally for other reasons. It takes about eight years for a tree to be ready for market and eight years ago, prices dropped, so farmers planted fewer trees.

They said a positive for the industry is that more people are cutting their own rather than buying pre-cut trees at supermarkets or big box stores.

Vermont and New Hampshire both had very dry summers and make up a fraction of the trees grown across the country. North Carolina and the Northwest are also major players in the industry.

If you're set on having a live tree, your best bet is to shop early before Thanksgiving weekend.