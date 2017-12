LINDEN, Tenn. - A fatal crash has closed a portion of Highway 412 in Perry County.

The incident was reported Friday morning near the Lewis County line.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol tweeted that the road is closed and advised drivers to use caution in the area.

Alert 🚨: Fatal crash on US 412 in Perry County near the Lewis County Line. Use caution as you drive in the area. Multiple emergency workers and vehicles are on the scene. Road is shutdown. — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) December 29, 2017

Multiple responders were called to the scene.

Details of the crash were not known at this time.