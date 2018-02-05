Fatal Crash Shuts Down I-24 In Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - One person has been killed in a crash that shut down Interstate 24 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

The crash happened around 9:50 a.m. Monday in the westbound lanes near mile marker 79, not far from Pennyrile Parkway.

Details on the crash had not been released. Reports from the scene stated a large vehicle fire was involved.

One person was killed. The victim’s identity had not yet been released.

The road was closed in both directions as crews worked at the scene. The investigation into the multi-vehicle crash remained ongoing.