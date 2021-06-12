Watch
Fatal hit-and-run in south Nashville, police still searching for suspect

Metro Nashville Police Department
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 15:04:00-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was killed in a hit-and-run in south Nashville on Saturday morning and Metro Police are still looking for the suspect.

According to a tweet from Metro Nashville PD, the hit-and-run which killed a 55-year-old man took place around 5:40 a.m. at the 300 block of Haywood Lane.

The tweet includes a surveillance photo of the blue car involved, possibly a Hyundai, which police say left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the man on the side of the road.

If you have any information, police ask that you call 615-862-8600.

