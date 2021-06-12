Fatal hit-and-run in south Nashville, police still searching for suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was killed in a hit-and-run in south Nashville on Saturday morning and Metro Police are still looking for the suspect.

According to a tweet from Metro Nashville PD, the hit-and-run which killed a 55-year-old man took place around 5:40 a.m. at the 300 block of Haywood Lane.

The tweet includes a surveillance photo of the blue car involved, possibly a Hyundai, which police say left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the man on the side of the road.

This is the hit & run car involved in Sat's 5:40 a.m. crash in the 300 blk of Haywood Ln that killed a 55-yr-old Nashville man. The blue car, possibly a Hyundai, left the roadway for unknown reasons, & struck the man who was on the side of the road. Have info? Call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/fe5CdJ35T8 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 12, 2021

If you have any information, police ask that you call 615-862-8600.