Fatal motorcycle collision on Lebanon Pike Friday night leaves one dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a collision between a motorcyclist and a pickup truck occurred on Friday night in the 4400 block of Lebanon Pike, near the Wal-Mart store, resulting in the death of 47-year-old Jeremy Whitaker.

According to preliminary investigations, a Toyota Tundra pickup truck had just exited the Wal-Mart parking lot, turning left (east) onto Lebanon Pike, when it was struck by a westbound Suzuki motorcycle.

Whitaker was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Fortunately, the driver and passenger of the pickup truck did not sustain any injuries.

Initial findings suggest that speeding may have been a contributing factor in the crash involving the motorcycle.

This is an ongoing investigation we will update with any new information we receive.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.