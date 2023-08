CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fatal motorcycle crash occured on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. at Trenton Road Friday night around 11:16 p.m.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle. According to officials, the road is shut down and traffic is being diverted through the MAPCO parking lot. Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are working to discover what happened.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will continue to update the story as we have more information.