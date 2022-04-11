Fatal motorcycle crash on Hollingwood Blvd., Tiny Town Road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police responded to a deadly motorcycle crash in Clarksville late last night on Hollingwood Blvd.

A motorcyclist was driving east on Tiny Town Road around 11:45 p.m. The motorcyclist was riding a high speed and went through an intersection near Trenton Road that ran into Hollingwood Blvd.

The motorcyclist was unable to slow down while he turned on a curve and the motorcycle hit a curb. The driver was ejected into trees. Following the accident, the motorcyclist was taken to Tennova Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working to identify the victim and notify his family. No other information regarding the crash is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to please contact Investigator Nemeth, 931-648-0656, ext. 5350.