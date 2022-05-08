Watch
Fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-40 E

Posted at 6:38 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 07:52:31-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police responded to the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle accident this morning on I-40 E.

The car crash took place around 2:00 a.m. near mile marker 212.4 on the interstate. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person died in the crash.

No information about the identity of the drivers, the identity of the deceased or the cause of the accident has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update it as more details become available.

