Fatal Nunnelly shooting leads to arrest of homeless man

Associated Press
Posted at 8:26 PM, Jun 27, 2022
NUNNELLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) special agents into a shooting early Friday morning has resulted in the arrest of a man experiencing homelessness.

TBI assisted the Hickman County Sheriff's Office after Jerry Lee Jennette, 34, was found shot at a home in the 4100 block of Beaver Bend Drive in Nunnelly on Friday. He died from his injuries in a Nashville hospital on Saturday.

Detectives determined that Billy Alan Pirkle, 34, was the shooter. He was taken into custody Friday night and charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and booked into the Hickman County Jail. He has additional charges pending.

