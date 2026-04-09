Fatal shooting in Fentress County; search underway for suspect

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are searching for an armed and dangerous female suspect after a fatal shooting in Fentress County.

Earlier, officials issued an alert asking residents to be on the lookout in the areas of Whippoorwill Lane, Quail Run and Crooked Creek. Law enforcement is searching for a female suspect believed to be on foot.

According to the alert, the suspect is described as possibly wearing a red T-shirt, with short blonde hair, and approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall. Authorities said she should be considered armed and dangerous.

Residents are urged to stay inside, keep doors locked, and avoid the area. Anyone with information or sightings is asked to call 911 or 931-879-8142. Officials emphasized: do not approach the suspect.

Meanwhile, due to the ongoing investigation, Allardt Elementary and York Elementary have been placed on a soft lockdown.

School officials said a soft lockdown allows classes to continue as normal inside the building, but students and staff are not permitted outdoors. Additional security measures are in place.

This is a developing story.