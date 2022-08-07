Fatal shots fired from van outside of Jefferson Street bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened outside of House of Legends hookah bar on Jefferson Street Sunday at 4:15 a.m.

Jalen Cooke, 25, was shot as he was crossing the street after leaving the bar.

Cooke was with two friends when a white sedan pulled up alongside them and shots were fired from the sedan.

Cooke ran for a short distance before collapsing. He was taken to Centennial Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.