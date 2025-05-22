Fatal stabbing under investigation in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Wednesday night in East Nashville, just one block from another violent incident that left a teenager injured earlier that same day.

Officers responded to a call just after 7:40 p.m. at 400 Fatherland Street. Authorities confirm at least one person was killed in the stabbing. Few details about what led up to the attack have been released.

This latest violence unfolded steps away from a separate shooting scene on S 5th Street, where a teenager was shot in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. In that case, police say a car pulled up, and a passenger got out and fired multiple shots. The teen victim is expected to survive.

Metro Nashville Police are investigating both scenes.