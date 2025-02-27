Fatbelly Pretzel bakery offers king cake this Mardi Gras season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Fat Tuesday coming up, many of you may be on the hunt for a good King Cake.
Fatbelly Pretzel is serving up a few different options.
The bakery located on 921 Gallatin Ave is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This Mardi Gras season they are offering a pretzel version of their king cake, king cake cookies and muffulettas.
