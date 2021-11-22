Father accused of abducting son, teen now facing 8 charges in California

SANTA ANA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man accused of abducting his young son and a teen relative is facing new charges in California.

Jacob "Jake" Clare is facing charges including kidnapping and seven charges surrounding the sexual abuse of a minor. He is facing a maximum sentence of 14 years and 4 months in prison for the California charges. He was additionally charged with kidnapping in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Orange County Sheriff's Department via Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Jacob Clare

Last week, 35-year-old Jake Clare was arrested in Orange County, California after a weeks-long multi-state manhunt. His son Noah Clare, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, had been missing since November 7, after he wasn't returned from a scheduled visit with Jake Clare. A teenage family member of Jake Clare's was reported missing out of Kentucky days later.

On November 18, a passing resident saw the trio walking along the Pacific Coast Highway, recognized them from pictures shared on social media and called police. Jake Clare was taken into custody peacefully later that morning on Doheny State Beach. Noah Clare and the teenage relative have since been reunited with their families.

"No parent should have to suffer the trauma of not knowing where their child is and when or if they are ever coming home," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "The blatant exploitation of these children and the pain and misery the actions of a single individual has caused is unconscionable. These are innocent children and the selfish and depraved acts of this individual ripped a little boy out of the arms of his mother and stole the innocence of a little girl. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will do everything it can to prevent this monster from hurting any more children."

Jake Clare is being held without bail at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana, California pending extradition to Tennessee.