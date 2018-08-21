Father Accused Of Shooting, Killing Teenage Son

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. - A Hamilton County man was arrested and charged with the death of his 15-year-old son.

Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michael David McElrath and charged him with criminal homicide Sunday.

According to investigators, McElrath shot his son multiple times, killing him. He allegedly shot and killed the family dog then ran across the street to a neighbor's home on Cotter Road.

That's where deputies took him into custody without incident.

McElrath remained was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.