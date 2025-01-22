Father and son discover human skull during walk in North Nashville; cold case detectives investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A nature walk turned into an unexpected and unsettling discovery for a father and son in North Nashville earlier this month.

On January 2, Patrick Lanier and his 6-year-old son Gabriel stumbled upon a human skull along a creek near Kirk Avenue, sparking an investigation by Metro Nashville Cold Case detectives.

The family had ventured out for a simple walk near Gabriel's grandparents' property, expecting to observe wildlife and perhaps spot a few snakes. However, what they found instead was far more disturbing. Gabriel, eager to capture images of what he thought was a turtle in the creek, soon realized it was something much more ominous.

"We went down, and Gabriel took the first picture. I held his phone, and when we hit it with a stick, it made an awkward noise," Patrick Lanier said. "I turned it over and revealed the rest of the face."

The discovery sent shockwaves through the father, who remained composed for his son's sake while trying to make sense of what he was seeing.

Along with the skull, they also observed what appeared to be a finger. Patrick Lanier knew they couldn’t simply walk away—there was a family out there who deserved answers and closure.

On January 16, two weeks after the discovery, Cold Case Unit detectives and a dozen members of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team conducted a search in the wooded area off Kirk Avenue. They were looking for additional remains or evidence that could help identify the victim.

The skull, which does not match any local missing persons cases, is believed to belong to a male aged 28 to 48 who likely died within the last two years. Authorities are now working to piece together the mystery.

"For families of missing individuals, there's always hope for closure, and I know that feeling all too well," Lanier said.

His family, he explained, personally understands the need for justice and closure.

"It's just like when my baby brother was killed. My mother held on to hope that the individual responsible would be caught and that she would get closure. I just want the same for the family of this person."

Lanier also sees the situation as an important lesson for his sons, teaching them the value of doing the right thing.

The investigation is ongoing.

