Father Arrested Again In Death Of Daughter

Christopher Conway
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A Montgomery County father who has been accused of sexually assaulting and killing his nine-month-old daughter has been taken back into custody.
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department said they were called to a home on Cindy Jo Court around 7:19 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14 for a medical call.
A child was taken to Tennova and was pronounced dead at 8 a.m.
Police said the infant had been sexually assaulted and that a cord was wrapped around the child's neck causing her death.
Her father, 22-year-old Christopher Paul Conway, was arrested around 4:20 a.m. the next day and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.
Conway posted bond in January and was released after his bond was reduced.
However, on Thursday, authorities confirmed he had been charged with an additional count in the case.
Conway was taken back into custody and charged with aggravated child abuse and felony murder. He was being held on a $1 million bond with an arraignment scheduled for 9 a.m. March 5.