Father calls for park closure after second child drowns in Red River

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville father who lost his 12-year-old son to drowning in May is calling for the closure of Billy Dunlop Park after another child drowned in the same location on Sunday.

Enoch Tamba is still grieving the loss of his son William, who drowned in the Red River at the Clarksville park three months ago.

"I still feel I'm dreaming. It's been tough since it last happened, but family have been around the community, people have been in prayer with me," Tamba said.

On Sunday, tragedy struck again when an 11-year-old girl went missing in the same waters. Her body was recovered an hour later.

"His dream was cut short, and another parent is going through the same scenario, the same pain I'm going through. It is my humble appeal that the city council and Clarksville residents should come together and do something about it. We love the place, but this is not what we want to keep happening to us," Tamba said.

Tamba says he never knew the river's hidden dangers until it was too late. His son could swim, but the current was too strong. He said he would have never allowed his children in the water had he known the dangers he knows now.

"This keeps happening. This is not the first; this is not a second. It's not a third. So, the question is, when will we stop burying our children?" Tamba said.

Billy Dunlop Park is currently closed following Sunday's drowning, but Tamba wants it shut down permanently unless significant safety improvements are made.

"I feel that place shouldn't be for kids," Tamba said.

The City of Clarksville points to warning signs posted around the park that list hazards, including swift currents, drop-offs, and snakes, and urges swimmers to wear flotation devices.

"But I feel that is not just enough. You know, my wish, and I wish that other parents would join me to speak to the city council to have that place shut down," Tamba said.

If closure isn't possible, Tamba suggests designated swimming hours with lifeguards on duty or more impactful warning signs that show the faces of victims like his son William.

Until changes are made, Tamba has a clear message for parents.

"My message to parents is not to take their children over there. If you haven't taken your child there, please do not allow them in that water," Tamba said.

Billy Dunlop Park remains closed until further notice. The city of Clarksville encourages residents to enjoy parks and recreation areas safely, especially near waterways.

This story was reported on-air and written by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.