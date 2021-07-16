Father charged with daughter's death; police say she died during his overdose

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A father was indicted and charged with killing his 4-month-old daughter Friday. Police say she died when he overdosed and fell on her back in April.

Officers were called to the Travell Inn on Murfreesboro Road for an unresponsive man and an unresponsive baby.

Once at the motel room, officers found the 38-year-old Jesse Wayne Craddock disoriented but the baby was still unresponsive. They gave the baby CPR and both were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Wilson County.

Lebanon Police Department Jesse Wayne Craddock

Police say the child died at the hospital and Craddock was treated and released into police custody, after he was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics.

Detectives continued their investigation and say Craddock fell on top of the child while he was under the influence of Fentanyl and remained there as the child passed away. Officials say the child's autopsy report states the 4-month-old died from asphyxiation.

A Grand Jury indicted Craddock on charges of Felony First Degree Murder, Aggravated Child Abuse/Neglect, and Simple Possession of Sch. II (Fentanyl). He was served on Friday while incarcerated at the Wilson County Jail for a violation of probation.