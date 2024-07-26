Father charged with reckless homicide in death of 3-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After leaving the scene, a father is charged in his son's death after a shooting.

Police said they charged D’Andre Pruitt, 23, with reckless homicide, child neglect and evidence tampering for Wednesday night’s deadly shooting of his 3-year-old son, Aydeen Pruitt.

Authorities said Pruitt arranged through a local pastor to surrender to police this afternoon at a church.

During an interview, Pruitt said he removed a pistol from his pocket and placed it on the floor of a bedroom. He told detectives that he didn’t realize Aydeen was also in the bedroom when the child picked up the gun and shot himself in the head.

Pruitt fled from the family’s Oakwood Avenue apartment after it happened, police said.

Aydeen died at the hospital from his injuries.