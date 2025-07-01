Father pushes for 'Lauren's Law' after daughter killed by domestic violence suspect released on bond

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A father is pushing for new legislation after his daughter was killed by a domestic violence suspect who was mistakenly released on bond in Nashville.

Dr. Lance Johansen is approaching the 1-year anniversary of his daughter Lauren's death on July 3, a date no parent wants to mark.

"We did everything together, and I had three other children, and I love them too. But, you know, we've just been as tight as we can be for 22 years until this happened," Johansen said.

Lauren Johansen was a 22-year-old nursing student, sister, daughter, and friend who became a victim of domestic violence.

On December 11, 2023, Metro Nashville Police arrested Bricen Rivers of Mississippi, who was accused of kidnapping and violently assaulting Lauren while the two were on vacation. Rivers spent several months in the Davidson County jail awaiting trial, but was eventually released on bond after what prosecutors describe as a series of administrative errors involving the court clerk's office and bail bond companies.

"I really do think it could have been prevented, because they had him in jail, and that he was going to go to jail for the rest of his life, what he'd already done to her," Johansen said.

Prosecutors say Rivers traveled back to Mississippi after his release, tracked down Lauren, beat her to death and transported her body to a cemetery in another county.

Dr. Johansen is now proposing a "Lauren's Law" to prevent similar tragedies. He is calling on federal lawmakers to push the idea through Congress.

"Lauren's Law basically says that if you've committed a felony domestic violence act on a woman, you're not eligible for bail until you go to court," Johansen said.

Under his future federal proposal, if a bond is granted, there must be a hearing to ensure everyone involved in the process—from the judge to the bond company—is fully informed and coordinated.

"I'm just doing this in her honor, because I love her so much, and I miss her so bad, and I know this is what she would want," he said.

Dr. Johansen has established a GoFundMe campaign to help lobby for and fund the legislation while simultaneously pursuing legal action against those he holds responsible for Rivers' release.

He has filed a $150 million lawsuit naming Brooke's Bail Bonding, On Time Bail Bonding, their agents, and insurers. The lawsuit accuses them of releasing Rivers without full payment and allowing him to travel to Mississippi, violating release conditions that required him to remain monitored in Davidson County.

Rivers has pleaded not guilty to Lauren's murder.

