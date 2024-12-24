Father Ryan High School to welcome homeless to campus to offer Christmas Eve dinner and overnight shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to the Office of Homeless Services, more than 3,000 of our neighbors are experiencing homelessness in Nashville. This Christmas Eve, a few organizations are coming together to help the homeless celebrate the holiday with a hot meal and a bed to sleep.

Every year, Room in the Inn packs its buses with those who need shelter and takes them to local churches and schools like Father Ryan High School. Volunteers are teachers and students of the school, and they provide overnight accommodations, food, and clothing.

The food was donated by the families of the students. The Christmas season is when the need for a warm place to stay and a meal is the highest for the homeless and volunteers plan to stay all night on Christmas Eve to address those needs.

Preparations are underway and the buses will arrive at Father Ryan High School around 6 p.m. Organizers say this is the season for giving, and giving back to those who would've spent the holiday alone may be the best gift they can give.

