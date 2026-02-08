Fayetteville fire destroys multiple downtown businesses, injures 3 firefighters

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A fire tore through the south side of the square in Fayetteville early Sunday morning, destroying multiple downtown businesses and injuring three firefighters.

According to the Elk Valley Times, the fire destroyed the buildings housing the Skin Refinery, Mercantile on Market, Young Vintage and The Dance Academy.

Three firefighters were injured while battling the blaze and were reportedly taken to Lincoln County Hospital. Their conditions were not immediately released.

Mayor Donna Hartman said she arrived downtown around 3 a.m. and stood with business owners as the fire consumed years of work. In a statement, she praised first responders for working tirelessly through the night and credited coordinated efforts between city, county, and neighboring departments from Tullahoma, Huntsville, and county volunteer fire crews.

As the fire was brought under control and daylight broke, Hartman said community members quickly stepped in to support affected businesses and first responders with food, drinks, and encouragement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured firefighters and with the business owners who now face the long road to rebuilding in the weeks and months ahead,” Hartman said.