FBI asks for help identifying bank robbery suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since mid-August, 10 bank robberies have been reported throughout Nashville.

Metro Police and the FBI continue to search for suspects involved in those cases and are asking for the community's help to identify them and provide more information.

Surveillance camera images of suspects the FBI Nashville Resident Agency's Safe Streets Task Force believes have been involved in several robberies were recently released.

They also released images of two cars involved, which include a green Dodge charger and silver Jeep.

Metro Police are also investigating each of these robberies.

Anyone with information should call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at (615) 232-7500 or submit a tip here.