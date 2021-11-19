Investigators search Giles County farm where Jim Grimes was shot and killed in April

LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigators have confirmed they are searching the Giles County property where Jim Grimes was shot and killed earlier this year.

FBI officials confirmed that agents were at the location but did not elaborate, saying they could not comment on an ongoing investigation. The Giles County Sheriff confirms investigators are conducting a "grid search" to retrace their tracks to see if anything was missed during a previous search.

Jim Grimes was shot and killed back on April 19 around 9:30 p.m. after coming home from a board meeting for The Well food pantry. His wife, Dawn, told Alexandra Koehn that she heard a loud noise and walked to their barn where she found her husband had been shot.

Dawn Grimes Dawn Grimes mourns the loss of her husband, Jim, who was murdered on their farm in Giles County, Tennessee.

"To have someone taken in this manner and then have to be there, it’s the worst thing that ever happened to me and it’s a blessing because I was there,” Grimes back in July. “I was there when he took his last breath, and I held his hand, and I got to tell him how much I love him."

There is a $1 million reward for information in the case that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information on his death is asked to call 931-638-2358 or 800-TBI-FIND.