Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
45  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
News

Actions

FBI: No credible threat after Nashville flight diverted to Atlanta

No credible threat after Nashville flight diverted to Atlanta
@The fellas
No credible threat after Nashville flight diverted to Atlanta
Posted

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVF) — A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday night after a reported security threat.

Southwest Flight 2094 landed in Atlanta around 9:06 p.m. on March 6. A passenger was removed from the plane by police after the threat was reported.

The FBI and the Atlanta Police Department investigated and interviewed the person involved. Authorities determined there was no credible threat, and no charges will be filed.

The flight had departed from Nashville International Airport and was headed to Fort Lauderdale before being diverted to Atlanta.

Nashville’s Jefferson Street Sound Museum named stop on U.S. Civil Rights Trail

The Jefferson Street Sound Museum is a great little gem in North Nashville. The founder and curator turned his home into a museum to keep the legacy of historic Jefferson street alive. Now, it's been named a stop on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Aaron Cantrell takes us inside.

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.