FBI: No credible threat after Nashville flight diverted to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVF) — A Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday night after a reported security threat.

Southwest Flight 2094 landed in Atlanta around 9:06 p.m. on March 6. A passenger was removed from the plane by police after the threat was reported.

The FBI and the Atlanta Police Department investigated and interviewed the person involved. Authorities determined there was no credible threat, and no charges will be filed.

The flight had departed from Nashville International Airport and was headed to Fort Lauderdale before being diverted to Atlanta.