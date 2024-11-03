FBI prioritizes election security in preparation for November 5 voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A special FBI team will be in place throughout Election Day focusing on any threats at an Election Day Command Post.

They’ll be looking at all types of scenarios where something could go wrong. That includes election fraud, voter suppression, malicious cyber activity, foreign malign influence and threats to poll workers.

By doing so, they are protecting your right to a fair and safe election.

Officials are asking on top of this that you also stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings on November 5. That means if you see something, say something. Report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

The FBI in Tennessee encourages voters to report allegations of election fraud and other election abuses directly at 615-232-7500.