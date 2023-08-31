Watch Now
FBI releases online game to teach kids internet safety skills

Posted at 4:43 AM, Aug 31, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Internet safety is important for all students to know and a new program is making sure they stay safe online while having fun learning.

The FBI Safe Online Surfing (SOS) Internet Challenge is free and designed for third through eighth graders to test their understanding of internet safety.

The website is available in both English and Spanish and covers age-appropriate topics like cyberbullying, passwords, malware and social media.

Teachers can register their classes if they want to participate in the testing portion or national competition.

"We know that kids are just spending a lot of time online, and this is the FBI's way of trying to teach them a little about cyber safety," said Christina Garza with the FBI.

