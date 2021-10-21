FDA allows 'mix and match' approach to COVID-19 boosters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FDA said Americans will be allowed to “mix and match” vaccines, getting a booster shot from a different drugmaker than the one that made their initial doses

Before providers can even start administering these mix and match shots, the CDC has to sign off. The conversation is set to take place Thursday.

This latest update happened when the FDA authorized booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccines.

A highly anticipated National Institutes of Health study published last week showed all the combinations of boosters increased antibody levels, though Pfizer’s and Moderna’s boosters appeared to work best.

"Being able to mix them really opens the doors for a lot of people," said infectious disease expert Dr. Michelle Barron. "For those that are not vaccinated, i highly recommend that you get your vaccine. this virus isn’t going away any time soon unfortunately"

About 11.2 million people have so far received a booster dose, according to the CDC.