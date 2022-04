NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new study is bringing hope to the millions of people living with brain cancer.

Researchers from the University of Cincinnati say a tool called an "optune device" could help treat deadly brain tumors. It's a cap worn on the head that can counteract a human cell's electricity, used to target and block tumor growth.

The devices are currently approved by the FDA as a treatment for brain cancer after surgery and radiation.