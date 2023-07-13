FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill, allowing easy access for women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — By early next year, women in the United States will have the option to purchase birth control pills without a prescription, after a controversial by the Food and Drug Administration.

The approval marks a significant milestone as it grants women easier access to contraception, an essential aspect of reproductive healthcare.

The newly approved over-the-counter birth control pill, named Opill, has been given the green light.

Opill contains norgestrel, a type of "progestin-only" birth control pill that has been deemed safe and effective since its initial approval for prescription use in the 1970s.

This groundbreaking decision by the FDA eliminates the need for women to visit a doctor and obtain a prescription, making it more convenient for them to obtain and use birth control.

Dr. Carolyn Thompson, an experienced OBGYN based in Nashville, expresses her enthusiasm for this development. She emphasizes the significance of birth control as a long-standing method of contraception, which has been extensively researched over the past six decades.

"It's been available for over 60 years, which means we have 60 years' worth of research that has shown time and time again how safe and effective birth control is," explains Dr. Thompson.

She believes that making birth control available over the counter is a step forward, considering that there are other medications available without prescription that may not be as safe.

For women who face challenges accessing birth control, this decision is particularly promising. In more than 100 countries, birth control pills are already available over the counter. The United States will join this list in 2024.

Opill will be available without age restrictions, ensuring that any woman who desires contraception can obtain it without judgment or barriers says Dr. Thompson.

"Anyone that wants and needs contraception should be able to access that without judgment, and especially if someone is a young teenager, do we want children having children? I think the answer to that should be no," said Dr. Thompson.

While the makers of Opill have not disclosed the price, they assure the public that the product will be both accessible and affordable for women of all ages.

Major retailers are expected to stock the pills early next year, making them readily available in drug stores, convenience stores, and grocery stores.

Additionally, the pills will be available for purchase online.