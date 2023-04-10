FDA approves first over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FDA recently approved an over-the-counter naloxone nasal spray. The medication, known as Narcan, reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Advocates say it's a major step in improving access to life-saving medication.

More than 100,000 Americans died of an accidental drug overdose last year, most of which involved fentanyl.

Rich Johnston said Narcan saved his life several times during his addiction. "So I was an IV heroin addict and on seven different occasions I did too much."

Now Johnston is a certified intervention professional and certified peer recovery specialist serving as director of family services at Rosecrest Recovery Services.

"I mean, it's huge," said Johnston. "It's really, really positive. It's a big step forward. I'm glad that it got done - could have saved a lot of lives if we could've not drug our feet so much, but nevertheless, I'm glad that it's happened."

He said the approval would eliminate a prescription barrier for those currently struggling with an opioid addiction. "But there's a much more substantial chance that what they will do is they will go into the CVS, into the Walgreens and whatever pharmacy and grab it and have it just in case."

With Narcan soon available in places like drug stores, grocery stores and even online, Johnston said the increased accessibility will save lives.

FDA officials say it could be a few months before Narcan is available on store shelves. In Tennessee it can be distributed without a prescription by regional opioid prevention specialists and by syringe service programs.