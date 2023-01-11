FDA approves new Alzheimer's treatment: 'Most people cannot afford a $26,500 price tag for medication'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet resident John Allen said he's writing a book, recounting his life experiences.

“But I also wanted my grandsons and my daughters to see that maybe their dad can do something for himself," he said.

The idea came after he was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment, or MCI.

“It was a shock,” said Allen.

MCI often develops into Alzheimer's disease.

“You just have to recognize that there’s one aspect of your life that you can’t control," said Allen.

An estimated 6.5 million Americans over 65 are living with Alzheimer's, but a new drug is giving hope.

“The approval of Lecanemab is a real game-changer in treating Alzheimer's disease,” said Amy French, Senior Manager of Programs and Education at Alzheimer’s Association in Tennessee.

The monoclonal antibody treatment just received accelerated approval from the FDA.

“These drugs, specifically, will be able to help slow down and remove the proteins in the brain that are causing the damage,” said French.

Lecanemab slows the progression of the disease but comes at a hefty price.

"Most people cannot afford a $26,500 price tag for medication," said French. “And the fact that it is not currently paid for by Medicare and other insurances is huge."

That's why the Alzheimer’s Association filed a motion for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to reconsider the decision.

“Right now it’s a privilege," said Allen. "It’s not a common drug."

Until then, Allen says he'll continue to be a voice for those with the disease and hopes his story can help others.

"But it’s not the end," he said. "If anything, it’s adding a new way that you can do something for yourself.”