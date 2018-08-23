FDA Extends EpiPen Expirations Due To Shortage

8:05 PM, Aug 22, 2018
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

In the midst of a nationwide shortage of the EpiPen, the Food and Drug Administration is taking action to address the problem.

The agency announced it's extending the expiration dates on the life-saving drug.

The auto-injector is used to treat severe allergic reactions and asthma attacks.

The EpiPen has been on the FDA's drug shortages list since May... so to help in the short-term, expiration dates have been extending for certain injectors that are expired or close to expiring.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top