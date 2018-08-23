FDA Extends EpiPen Expirations Due To Shortage

In the midst of a nationwide shortage of the EpiPen, the Food and Drug Administration is taking action to address the problem.

The agency announced it's extending the expiration dates on the life-saving drug.

The auto-injector is used to treat severe allergic reactions and asthma attacks.

The EpiPen has been on the FDA's drug shortages list since May... so to help in the short-term, expiration dates have been extending for certain injectors that are expired or close to expiring.