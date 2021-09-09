FDA: Ivermectin approved for human use should not be used to treat COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A growing number of people are continuing to take the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

The FDA warns taking the drug could come with severe symptoms.

Officials said they're not surprised people are turning to treatments that are not yet approved or authorized. Because of this, they want people to understand the dangerous risks involved.

Ivermection for animals, such as horses and livestock, comes as a pour-on, injectable, paste, and "drench," which are approved to treat or prevent parasites in animals.

That version is not approved to treat COVID-19 for either humans or animals.

There are versions of the drug approved for humans, but those are approved at very specific doses to treat some parasitic worms, and there are topical formulas for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.

Current data does not show Ivermectin is effective against COVID-19.

Experts said even the levels of Ivermectin for approved human uses can interact with other medications, like blood-thinners.

You can also overdose on the drug, which can cause a slew of symptoms like nausea, vomiting, seizures, comas and even death.