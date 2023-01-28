FDA proposal would allow more gay and bisexual men to donate blood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FDA is proposing a change that would allow more gay and bisexual men to donate blood.

It was 1983 when the FDA placed a ban on gay men donating blood in the middle of fears of the AIDS epidemic. It's only been in the last decade that there's been movement in this area.

Under current rules, the FDA allows gay and bisexual men to donate if they haven't had sex with another man for three months. Now, a new FDA proposal would make a change by opening blood donations to more gay and bisexual men, in part, those in monogamous relationships. If the proposal passes, a potential donor would be asked if they have a new sexual partner or more than one sexual partner in the past three months.

"I never understood why we didn't move forward in this quicker because of the science involved," said J.B. Gaskins, president and CEO of Blood Assurance.

Gaskins said in these years after the start of the pandemic, it's important to welcome more people willing to give blood.

"The last two-and-a-half years have been the most difficult time that I've ever experienced in blood banking," Gaskins continued. "We have to have over 400 people come through our door every day to be able to meet the needs of the hospitals we have contracts with to provide this blood. I applaud the FDA, but I also applaud the blood bankers, who helped draft this guidance with the FDA."

Nashville Pride told NewsChannel 5 in a statement:

"The FDA's new proposed guidance easing restrictions on blood donations by members of the LGBTQIA+ community is a tremendous leap forward in elevating science over stigma. While this is a step forward, there is still so much work to be done to reduce stigmas surrounding the health and well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community. Nashville Pride is thankful for the various community organizations in Middle Tennessee that are working tirelessly to reduce these dangerous and unnecessary barriers--and we look forward to continuing our support of their impactful work."

This proposal would put the U.S. more in line with policies currently used in the UK and Canada. Gaskins said if the FDA approves the proposal, Blood Assurance will begin work contacting people who have been deferred in the past.