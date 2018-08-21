FDA Tries To Stop People From Abusing Their Pets' Opioids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued new guidelines for veterinarians to help curb the common problem of pet owners using their animals to get opioids.

While opioids are a small part of the veterinarian’s medical arsenal, they are still a critical part of treating pain in animals.

Many veterinarians across the country continue to see drug abusers use their animals in order to get more opioids. Some even harm their pets to secure the drugs.

The FDA wants to help put an end to the problem, and issued some guidelines to help vets protect themselves and the animals from these people.

The guidelines are as follows:

1. Follow All State Regulations on Prescribing Opioids

2. Follow All Federal Regulations on Prescribing Opioids

3. Use Alternatives to Opioids

4. Educate Pet Owners on Safe Storage and Disposal of Opioids

5. Know What to Do If a Pet Overdoses on Fentanyl or Other Opioids

6. Have a Safety Plan and Know the Signs of Opioid Abuse

They also include ways to know if a client or employee may be abusing opioids.

Click here to see the full guideline report from the FDA.