Federal cuts threaten domestic and sexual abuse prevention efforts in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Advocates across Tennessee are sounding the alarm after learning that a federal program branch for domestic and sexual violence prevention efforts has been eliminated—putting critical services and lives at risk in a state with one of the highest rates of women killed by men.

Jennifer Escue, CEO of the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, says the cuts could have devastating consequences.

“When we talk about domestic and sexual violence, we're talking about public safety and something that affects all of us,” Escue said.

For years, the Coalition has led prevention efforts across the state, including innovative programs like Safe Bar, which trains bar staff to spot signs of abuse, as well as outreach to barbers, stylists, and tattoo artists.

They also focus on improving workplace safety and community education. But many of these efforts could be forced to scale back or shut down entirely.

“Centers for Disease Control, which funds all of the sexual and domestic violence prevention work, was just eliminated,” said Escue.

According to Escue, the CDC’s Division of Violence Prevention’s Program Branch—which oversees grants for domestic violence and rape prevention—was abruptly shut down.

She says all staff members were let go, leaving advocates in limbo.

“All of the staff were let go. It happened really suddenly. We still have grants that are through that department, and we still have those funds. We have contracts, and we have services that we're providing, but it's hard to say what happens.”

The Department of Health and Human Services announced the program’s elimination in March as part of a broader initiative to cut 10,000 federal jobs, saving an estimated $1.8 billion annually under President Trump’s executive order on government efficiency.

Escue agrees there needs to be efficiency and ways to save taxpayers, but says the reality on the ground is grim. Without federal staff in place to oversee grants, the future of ongoing funding is uncertain.

“We submitted a report, but we don't know if there's anyone to review it, and when we have to submit continuation applications each year, we don't know who will be processing those,” Escue said. “The grant’s still there, but what will happen to the funding? It's hard to know.”

Escue says those federal grants account for 60% of the Coalition’s budget—roughly $600,000. Losing them could mean major service reductions. “We need funds that support survivors and support the work that's being done by law enforcement, by nonprofit agencies, but that also go towards preventing that violence from ever happening in the first place.”

While Tennessee crime victim programs did receive some support through Governor Bill Lee’s supplemental budget, advocates say it’s not enough to meet the state’s needs.

“If we face a lot of these cuts there, there will be a reduction—that's just reality—and reduction in what services are available,” Escue said.

Despite the uncertainty, Escue says her team is committed to continuing their mission to prevent domestic and sexual violence—but they need help to keep going.

