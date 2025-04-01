Federal cuts threaten funding for learning opportunities in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The recently formed Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, led to the dismantling of several government agencies — one of which provides millions of dollars in grants to libraries and museums across the country, including Tennessee.

In an executive order earlier this month, President Trump called for the elimination of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which was established in 1998 by a Republican-led Congress. A local museum director worries these cuts will impact children, especially those in rural counties.

On an average afternoon, the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring welcomes around 200 kids from across the state. They’re having fun while also learning.

“I've learned about the animals outside and about the insects and stuff,” said one child visiting the center.

Everything they’re taught revolves around Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math, or STEAM.

“We've been learning about solids, liquids, and gases,” said another child who was on a field trip with his school.

These visits can inspire them to aim for the stars.

“We have testimonials from current pilots who grew up flying the little simulator that was here, and now they're pilots, or another scientist who is working on disease and was influenced by the water table,” said Discovery Center President and CEO Tara MacDougall.

This work at the museum wouldn’t be possible without donations and grants; since 2008, they have received more than $2.1 million from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“A lot of our work that has been awarded through IMLS has to do with focusing on rural counties,” explained MacDougall.

Projects like renovating a school bus into a mobile science lab take the educational experience to kids who wouldn’t otherwise have these opportunities. However, a recent executive order is dismantling the agency.

MacDougall says she supports government efficiency but worries about the ripple effect this could have on children. “That will have a devastating effect, specifically on our rural counties,” added MacDougall.

Currently, they are at the end of a four-year leadership grant from IMLS and do not know if they will receive the last part of the funds.

“Our last big effort with this grant is with educators across the state of Tennessee,” said MacDougall. “So, it would interrupt what we had promised we were going to provide them, and that affects all children in Tennessee.”

The Trump administration says it will revitalize the agency and restore focus on patriotism.

“There's no more organic way of feeling patriotic and learning about your country than by excelling in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math,” said MacDougall. “That builds a tremendous sense of pride, and it really develops leaders for the future.”

Though IMLS makes up less than .01% of the federal budget, it is the largest source of federal funding for libraries and helps museums across the country. On Monday, March 31, the Trump administration placed the staff of the agency on administrative leave.

