Federal Disaster Relief funds for TN counties hit by tornadoes requested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee is requesting federal emergency assistance funds for ten counties affected by tornadoes and severe storms Friday and Saturday that resulted in the deaths of 15 people.

“State and local officials, first responders and volunteers continue to provide critical support to impacted Tennessee communities following significant storm damage. As Tennessee rebuilds, I am now calling on our federal partners to make resources available to further our severe weather response and recovery across the state,” says Gov. Lee.

The counties impacted that would be available for federal assistance are Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne. An emergency declaration would need to be made for these counties to receive assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures during the tornado and severe weather response.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will also provide direct aid to all eligible Tennessee residents within the specified counties for any expenses related to natural disaster if the request is granted.

"The sheer magnitude of severe weekend weather created tremendous debris, destruction, and the tragic loss of 15 Tennesseans. This assistance will be critical to the recovery efforts in the hardest-hit communities in Tennessee,” says Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Director Patrick Sheehan.