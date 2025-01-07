Federal government reminds Gov. Lee on TSU underfunding of $2.1 billion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Entering the new year, the federal government sent a new letter to Gov. Bill Lee, reminding his administration that Tennessee State University is underfunded by $2.1 billion.

The U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are circling back after their letter in 2023. The two agencies wrote letter to many states informing governors their historically Black colleges had been underfunded. The state said half a billion was owed in 2022, while the federal government said that number is actually $2.1 billion.

You can tap to read the updated letter here.

"We hope that we can be a thought partner with you as you consider ways to address the unbalanced funding," the letter stated. "We thank the university leadership and faculty from your state’s 1890 that, through the years, have been able to produce extraordinary graduates despite receiving less than its 1862 peers in matching state funds. The remarkable strides that have been made are a testament to their dedication to education and to the success of future generations."

TSU has the same funding status as the University of Tennessee-Knoxville in that the two were given resources for land and later should have been given the same state appropriations for agriculture extension offices and expanding their academic programs. A data analysis I did more than a year ago showed that both raw figures of state dollars and per-student spending don't match each other, with the University of Tennessee flagship campus receiving more state funding.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/15154463/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" />

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville and TSU are land grant colleges, meaning they have an elevated funding status when it comes to dollars from the state. The two were established before desegregation and Tennessee higher education institutions wouldn't accept Black students.

The Second Morrill Act of 1890 — more or less — created a separate but equal collegiate system for students of color, who couldn't attend public universities with White students. This was aimed at Confederate states, like Tennessee, that were struggling with the outcome of the Civil War and failing to integrate.

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville is the state's first land-grant college, established as such during the Morrill Act of 1862 during the Civil War.

Both Morrill Acts focused on creating schools that emphasized agriculture and mechanic arts. The federal government bequeathed 10 million acres provided by land grants across the country, which meant taking land from Native American communities, according to the U.S National Archives.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at emily.west@newschannel5.com.