Federal investigators to probe deadly Accurate Energetic Systems explosion

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board said its team will begin assessing the site now that the ATF has completed its work and cleared remaining explosives.
HUMPHREYS CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Federal investigators are heading to Middle Tennessee this week to look into the deadly explosion that killed 16 people at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant earlier this month.

Officials estimate between 24,000 and 28,000 pounds of explosive material detonated on October 10, destroying much of the facility and injuring several workers.

CSB Chairperson Steve Owens called it “one of the deadliest industrial incidents in years” and said investigators will meet with company leaders and federal officials to determine what caused the blast.

Accurate Energetic Systems manufactures explosive products for defense and commercial use.

