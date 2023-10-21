Federal judge signs order BoroPride can happen in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday, a federal judge signed an order that would allow Boro Pride to happen despite an ordinance aimed at LGBTQ+ events.

The ACLU and two individuals filed the original lawsuit against the City of Murfreesboro after it enacted a policy not to allow the Tennessee Equality Project to obtain a permit for events.

“We are relieved that the court has taken action to ensure that Murfreesboro's discriminatory ordinance will not be enforced during the BoroPride festival," said Chris Sanders, TEP executive director. "We look forward to a safe, joyful celebration of Murfreesboro's LGBTQ+ community."

The order blocks enforcement of the anti-LGBTQ+ ordinance during the weekend of the BoroPride Festival, which takes place on Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Miller Coliseum, 304 W. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro.